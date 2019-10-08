$0.99 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

