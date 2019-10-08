$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

