-$0.67 EPS Expected for BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). BIOLINERX LTD/S posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.61.

BLRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 375,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 159,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter.

BIOLINERX LTD/S stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 115,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,407. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

