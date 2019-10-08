$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ENSG stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

In related news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 128.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

