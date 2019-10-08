$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.58. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,786. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen purchased 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

