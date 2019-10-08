-$0.31 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). LiveRamp posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $45,380.00. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.44.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

