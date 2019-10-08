-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Intrexon posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. Intrexon’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XON shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Intrexon news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,663 shares of company stock valued at $108,360. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 21.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrexon stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $952.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. Intrexon has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

