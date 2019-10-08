-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.09). Targa Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 1,129,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,776 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,448,000 after acquiring an additional 182,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

