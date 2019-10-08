$0.04 EPS Expected for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Macy’s posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 203,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 61,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 346,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,877,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

