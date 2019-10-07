ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ZIOP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 813,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

