Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:SWM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 131,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

