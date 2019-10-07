Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DGICA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 13,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a PE ratio of 240.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at $189,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 664,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

