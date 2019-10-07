Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFNC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 285,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,411.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.