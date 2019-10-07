Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Sell

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,635. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,709,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

