Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Peter R. Sachse bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $151,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $225,487.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,580. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.83 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.