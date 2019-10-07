Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.00 Target Price for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 87.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 126.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.22. 554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of 264.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

