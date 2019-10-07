Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. 279,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.