Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.12 Million

Analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to report $136.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.38 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $110.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $542.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.77 million to $545.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $679.07 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $707.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,384. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,950. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,049 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

