Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.69. 341,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,433. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,353.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6,480.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

