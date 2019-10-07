Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $88.83. 710,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $92.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.