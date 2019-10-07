Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 71,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,076. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

