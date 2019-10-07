Zacks: Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post sales of $29.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.80 billion and the highest is $29.59 billion. General Electric posted sales of $29.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $117.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.98 billion to $118.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.19 billion to $120.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in General Electric by 113.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 123,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 71,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,552,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 51,310,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,308,383. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

