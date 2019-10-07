Zacks: Analysts Expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. Carnival reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Carnival to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.14. 5,012,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 12,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after buying an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,191,671 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after buying an additional 757,188 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

