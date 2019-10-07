Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 3,021.20%.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

