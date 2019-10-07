Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post sales of $106.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.64 million to $125.52 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $93.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $452.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.67 million to $459.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $492.62 million, with estimates ranging from $464.44 million to $564.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The company had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

MCFT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 116,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $280.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 140,768 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,305 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 574,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

