William J. Corcoran Sells 5,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director William J. Corcoran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.90, for a total value of C$119,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$358,455.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$28.12 and a 52 week high of C$30.49.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

