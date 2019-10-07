Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,622.51

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,622.51 and traded as high as $4,187.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $4,150.00, with a volume of 203,209 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Whitbread to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($56.84) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target (up from GBX 4,750 ($62.07)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,896.43 ($63.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,331.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,622.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

