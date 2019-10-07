Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.68. 198,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,221. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

