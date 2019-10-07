Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective (up previously from GBX 253 ($3.31)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

WJG stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Thursday. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.50 ($3.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58. The firm has a market cap of $581.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.36.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

