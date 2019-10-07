VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0037 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. VouchForMe has a market cap of $853,241.00 and $20,517.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00194174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.01030692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

