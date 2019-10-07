Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

VCRA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 219,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $748.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,950. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 288.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 194,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

