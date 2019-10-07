VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. VF reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in VF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 280,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 75,598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,049. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

