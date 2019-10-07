Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner Sells 14,164 Shares

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $29,886.04.

On Friday, September 6th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $57,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

Veru stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,178. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.41. Veru Inc has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Saturday. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

