Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $222,115.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,280.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.02184334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.02851110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00703864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00688598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00057120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00459074 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,565,147 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Coinroom, Bleutrade, Upbit, QBTC, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Bittrex, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

