Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. Verso had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verso will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verso by 38.5% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verso by 4.6% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verso by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verso by 51.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,193 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.