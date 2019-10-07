Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 604,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.16 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 268.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.