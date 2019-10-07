Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.40.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.54. 548,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

