VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,610,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,405,129 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VEON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in VEON by 140.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 77,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in VEON by 2,866.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,042,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

