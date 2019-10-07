VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,610,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,405,129 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.36.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VEON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in VEON by 140.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 77,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in VEON by 2,866.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,042,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
