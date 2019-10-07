Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.27 and last traded at $81.27, 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2307 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

