ValuEngine Upgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to “Strong-Buy”

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.
Shares of TSE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 192,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Trinseo by 218.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trinseo by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
