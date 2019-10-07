ValuEngine Upgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to “Strong-Buy”

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 192,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Trinseo by 218.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trinseo by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.