ValuEngine Upgrades Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to “Buy”

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $18.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $604.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $652.87 and its 200 day moving average is $750.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $636.08 per share, with a total value of $31,167.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,690 shares of company stock worth $1,199,216 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. White Elm Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Elm Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

