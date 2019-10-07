ValuEngine Upgrades Teekay (NYSE:TK) to “Buy”

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE TK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 513,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,216. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $358.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teekay by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 297,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

See Also: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.