ValuEngine Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUTH. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,862. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $608.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,998,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $8,513,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 361,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

