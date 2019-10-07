ValuEngine Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “Buy”

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

EGLE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,434. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $181,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand purchased 59,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $247,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,873.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,569,356 shares of company stock worth $11,649,516 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 334,039 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

