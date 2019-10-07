ValuEngine Upgrades Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DRAD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Digirad has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 300,000 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.49% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

