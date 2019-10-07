ValuEngine Upgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 183,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,970. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 625,685 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 231,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126,572 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

