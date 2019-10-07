ValuEngine Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NYSE:STNG traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,859,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $13,497,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $11,117,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

