ValuEngine Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $35.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,082.50 and a beta of 0.83. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $39,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $264,154.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,417 shares of company stock valued at $54,799,686. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $70,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

