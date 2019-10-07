ValuEngine Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. The stock had a trading volume of 764,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,885. Ecolab has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

