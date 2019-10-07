ValuEngine Lowers Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 615,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,005. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.47 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,259,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,993,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 625,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

